The Paris 2024 Olympics promise to be more lively than Tokyo

The Paris 2024 Olympic (July 26 to August 11) and Paralympic (August 28 to September 8) Games intends to ensure the supply of male and female condoms to enable athletes to enjoy the body in complete safety. Around 300,000 condoms will be available to them at the Olympic Village.

Paris, the city of love. From July 26 to August 11, summer promises to be hot on the Olympic planet. For all sports lovers, also and especially for athletes.

During the last Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, amid a global pandemic, after social distancing measures were imposed and sexual relations were discouraged – but not banned, athletes at Paris 2024 will have plenty of time to indulge in physical acts. they want The question of their sexual activity – and their protection – is a concern for organizers.

Two condoms per athlete per day during the Games

They have seen a lot for this version because no less than “300,000 condoms” (male and female) will be available in the Olympic village, assured Sky News Laurent Michaud, director of the village. For each athlete during the playing period two…

“It’s very important that confidence is something essential here,” Michaud continued. “Working with the Athletes’ Commission, we want to create spaces where athletes feel energized and comfortable.”

For comparison, around 100,000 condoms were made available to athletes during the London 2012 Games, 70,000 in Sydney 2000, or 160,000 condoms at Tokyo 2021 despite the health crisis. The record will be held by Rio, which in 2016 provided fewer than 450,000 condoms to athletes.