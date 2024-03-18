A scene of chaos in Trabzonspor after Fenerbahce’s win
There were rare scenes of violence in Turkey. Fenerbahçe players were celebrating their victory on the Trabzonspor pitch (3-2) in the central circle when several supporters stormed the pitch and attacked the winners in a very violent manner.
In some amateur video taken from the stands, we first see a supporter who comes to attack the players, before being taken off the field by a member of security. Tejaswi Osayi-Samuel then began beating him to the ground. The Nigerian, once separated from his attacker, returned to attack another spectator who had come down from the stands. Several Fenerbahçe players hit back at supporters, notably Michy Batshuayi. Returning to the locker room with his teammates, the former Marseille player sent a back kick into the shoulder of a supporter, who then struck Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the face.
Evren Eren Elmali, the only Trabzonspor player still on the pitch, tried to calm his supporters who were rushing towards the entrance of the corridor.
The rare incident of violence further punctuated a season already disrupted after an attack on a referee at the end of a match between Ankaraguku and Rizespor in December. At the final whistle, referee Halil Umut Meler was attacked by Ankara club president Faruk Koka before players from the same club tackled the referee to the ground. An attack that also prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to react.
