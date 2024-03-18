A scene of chaos in Trabzonspor after Fenerbahce’s win

In some amateur video taken from the stands, we first see a supporter who comes to attack the players, before being taken off the field by a member of security. Tejaswi Osayi-Samuel then began beating him to the ground. The Nigerian, once separated from his attacker, returned to attack another spectator who had come down from the stands. Several Fenerbahçe players hit back at supporters, notably Michy Batshuayi. Returning to the locker room with his teammates, the former Marseille player sent a back kick into the shoulder of a supporter, who then struck Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the face.