“Be careful”, is what Deschamps told his players after the victory

After Tuesday’s narrow win over Chile (3-2), Didier Deschamps urged his group on the need to stay “fresh” in the coming weeks to be ready for the Euros.

Extreme disappointment and timid reaction. While it had the chance to send a strong message to the competition while reassuring its supporters, the French team pulled out of its gathering in March as the tournament drew to a close. Euro (June 14-July 14).

The blame lies in the slap suffered in Lyon against Germany (0-2), followed by a less-than-stellar response in Marseille against Chile (3-2). Didier Deschamps himself admitted on Tuesday evening that his Blues will have to “do a lot more” to “perform” this summer.

“We didn’t do everything right”

However, there is no question of being an alarmist for the Blues coach, convinced his squad lacks “freshness” and is “not at its best”. This was also reflected in his speech in the locker room after the win against Chile at the Velodrome. “We win this second match, that’s the positive,” Deschamps explained to his group, in a video posted online by the FFF.

“You have the end of the season which can be very busy, be careful. You have deadlines and objectives to achieve one and the other. End of May or beginning of June will require all the necessary refreshment. Congratulations to the whole group, both physically and psychologically, though We may not have done everything well. But at least we won this,” he concludes.

After the announcement of its list, which will take place on May 16, there will be two friendlies, scheduled for June 5 (in Metz) and June 9 (in Bordeaux) against opponents, so that France can first refine the final details. Euro.