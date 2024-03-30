Sports

Paulo Fonseca (LOSC): “Nabil Bentaleb is our best player this season”

A mess in midfield and a symbol of LOSC’s wrath against its long-time foe RC Lens, Nabil Bentaleb was praised by his coach at the final whistle.

What a beautiful evening this Friday evening, when LOSC managed to win the Derby du Nord by beating RC Lens on their lawn (2-1). In the midfield during this game, along with Benjamin Andre, Nabil Bentaleb (29 years old) produced a high-flying performance punctuated by decisive passes. Thus it is quite logical that Paulo Fonseca praised his merits, questioned by the journalists present in front of him at the final whistle: “Nabil had a great match, I think he is the best player of this season. That is my point of view. I think all the players played well, I can’t say anything about my players, because I think they had a good match.”Lily launches the technician by distributing good points.

Nabil Bentaleb experienced this meeting quite simply in weightlessness: “We were desperate to get this good result at home. We were able to get three points and this win against Lensois is great”Trusts the midfielder with stars in his eyes before branching out on a crucial pass to his team-mate Adon Zagrova: “We work on this a lot in trainingHe smiles at the camera. Today it worked and I am very happy that I could contribute to these three points. »

