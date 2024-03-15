Europa League. Worst and best draw for OM in quarter-finals

Which opponent for Olympique de Marseille? The Marseille club knocked out Villarreal in the Europa League round of 16 despite a tense return match and will know their quarter-final opponent this Friday, March 15 (1pm) at the Maison du Football European after a scheduled draw. in Nyon (Switzerland).

The Olympians saved the Spanish club by drawing in the round of 16 rather than eliminating Shakhtar Donetsk in the accession play-offs, but as Jean-Louis Gasset assured them, they gave each other a scare. Marseille were previously second in their group (11 points) behind the Englishmen from Brighton (13 points). In the quarter finals, the level will be more difficult. So, what would be the worst and best draw for OM?

Worst draw: Liverpool

Seeing Liverpool in the Europa League is an anomaly. The Reds are major favorites for the competition and would also be serious outsiders if they were in the Champions League race. Unfortunately for him, his 5th place finish at the English Championships last year pushed him to the younger European sister.

The Reds are in contention for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City and Liverpool and show an intensity almost unmatched in Europe. In all competitions, the English have lost just one of their last 21 matches and beat Sparta Prague in the Round of 16 (11-2 on aggregate).

Furthermore, coach Jurgen Klopp will surely want to treat himself to a European title before leaving the scene, after announcing his departure at the end of the season. Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah… there are many reasons to fear.

Best draw: Benfica

We had a much cheaper encounter but the homogeneity of the quarter-finals meant a slightly easier draw for OM. Benfica, however, seem to be the most dangerous opponent for Marseille. The Portuguese are third in their championship, a long way from Sporting Portugal and FC Porto who are at the top.

The Lisbon side narrowly edged out Glasgow Rangers in the round of 16 (3–2 on aggregate) and struggled to eliminate Toulouse in the play-offs in the previous round. Despite getting used to playing in the Champions League and getting out of the groups, the club has lost its luster for several months.

Also read this. Europa League. Dates, qualifiers, broadcast… everything you need to know about the draw for the quarter-finals

A few weeks ago, Benfica also suffered a heavy defeat against historic rivals Porto (5-0), which was a huge blow to the head. Angel Di Maria’s left foot will still be worth watching, as will Rafa Silva’s vista. Atalanta Bergamo (6th in Serie A) and West Ham (7th in the Premier League) will also be less vicious for OM. But it’s a safe bet that many teams would also welcome facing Marseille.