The omnipresent terrier, dizzy green… tops and flops

Stade Rennais won without flinching against a physically weak Olympique de Marseille (2-0). Like an Olympian attack, lack of offensive ideas.

Tops

Terriers are involved in both Wrens goals

Martin Terrier boosted his attack down the left by penalizing Jonathan Closs. He tried a lot, sometimes in vain (30% of duels won) but did not lack initiative, such as his decisive success (21st), which opened the score for Rennes. . It is also at the root of the pass “decisive» For Truffaut, which led to a Rennes penalty (77th). He finally contributed to Rennes’ victory this Sunday.

Bourgeois at the heart of the game

Given a standing ovation in the first half, the Rains leader was everywhere this Sunday. At the heart of the Breton game, he sometimes lacked technical precision but did not forget the essential: to be decisive in the last gesture. He showed composure on a Rennes penalty at the end of the match, deceiving Pau Lopez (78th).

However, the mistake ruined his impressive match

Amin Gowri will have bad dreams. Starting with Marseille central defender, Chancel Mbemba, was more than decisive this Sunday. As well as two excellent comebacks in the second half (53rd, 57th), he was excellent in duels (8/10 won), following very little contact with Adrien Truffaut, leading to a penalty. He was also very good on restarts (61/66 successful passes). All in all a very encouraging match for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Also readLigue 1: End of series for OM de Gasset, on loan from Rennes

flops

Green lost

The Moroccan striker collapsed at Rozon Park this Sunday. Instead of succeeding in passing (25/28 successfully completed), he attempted almost nothing in this meeting, losing five of his nine duels and managing just one short cross from three attempts. He made a series of bad choices and failed to concern his former teammate at Marseille, Steve Mandanda.

Om physically overwhelmed

For their fourth match in eleven days, the Olympians looked particularly troubled in this meeting – ultimately without a result – on the second day of the week after their defeat at Villarreal on Thursday. Especially at the end of the match, Marseille completely let go of the pressure.

End of series for Jean-Louis Gasset

The Marseille coach, who arrived in mid-February after a failed CAN with Ivory Coast, went on three successes in Ligue 1 with OM. He lost for the first time in the league this Sunday, a few days after his defeat at Villarreal (1-3). A truce would do well for the Marseille group.