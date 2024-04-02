Olympic Games 2024: Rehearsal of opening ceremony scheduled for April 8 postponed due to flooding of Seine River

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on the Seine is anything but a long, calm river! After the terror threat, the authorities reduced the number of spectators significantly, now it is the turn of the natural elements to spoil. According to our information, the rehearsal of the flotilla of boats that was supposed to be paraded on the evening of July 26 with a delegation of players, scheduled for April 8, was canceled due to the floods that have been affecting the river for several weeks.

The test, which concerns only a few boats, those in “Group 2”, has been postponed until May 27. “The height of the level of the Seine prevents the largest boats from passing under the bridge at normal speed,” we decipher inside the Parisian river tourism company, some of whose models are to be paraded next summer. The current flow of the river also explains this postponement. “It’s very strong and very different from the conditions we’ll have next summer. We don’t sail the same based on the current,” said another cruise passenger.

This decision was taken a few weeks ago. “The postponement of the examination does not affect the organization of the inauguration ceremony. The aim of the test is to be carried out in sailing conditions as close as possible to the month of July,” explains the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (COJOP).

180 boats were mobilized on D-Day

The first technical test in the presence of about forty boats of “Group 1” to receive athletes from around the world took place early last July on the Seine, on the way to the opening ceremony between the bridge ‘Austerlitz and the bridge. Pont d’Eina. Organizers of this global event that will be watched by more than a billion viewers want to collect valuable information about the parade’s duration, maneuvers and even video recordings.