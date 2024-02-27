Horner could be fired in the coming hours

The fate of Christian Horner, the team boss accused of “inappropriate behavior” towards a colleague, will be known by Wednesday evening, according to Reuters news agency. He may leave his post a few days before the first Grand Prix of the season.

The outcome is close for Christian Horner’s future at the helm of Red Bull. According to Reuters news agency, the Austrian team boss should decide by Wednesday evening, a day before free practice for the Bahrain GP, ​​the first race of the season. He can leave his post when he suspects “inappropriate behavior” towards a colleague, prompting Red Bull to launch an independent investigation.

Interviewed on February 9, the 50-year-old “completely denied these allegations” and plans to travel to the Middle East as agreed for the start of the 2024 season, while he recently attended a new car and pre-season launch. Testing “I am working with this process which, I hope, will be completed in the near future,” he declared recently on the microphone. Sky Sports. “The team is strong. It is organized and today is important as we set the course for the coming season.”

New allegations of “serial sexual conduct”.

But since then, new allegations against Horner have appeared in the Dutch press. He would have been guilty of “offensive sexual conduct” towards the employee, who would have transmitted the messages from the manager. Telegraph. Some are said to have “sexual connotations”, while others, similarly, may have been transmitted “over a considerable period”.

In an attempt to cover up the affair, the employee was allegedly offered a sum of around 760,000 euros. The daily also states that “allegations of criminal sexual behavior by Horner are now known to many other leaders in the world of Formula 1”. Four days before the first grand prix of the season, the boss of the reigning double world constructors’ champion could live out his last hours in the role.