Mbappé and the 2024 Olympics, a big blow!

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are approaching! In a few weeks, the eyes of the world will be on France and the French capital. This year, the football section is the most followed.

The French team, guided by Thierry Henry, could be more than competitive for victory and the gold medal.

Unless there is a major reshuffle, Kylian Mbappé should be one of the chosen ones and wear the Blues’ captain’s armband.

However, if he is indeed present for the tournament at the end of July, Kylian Mbappé may be disappointed. Indeed, according to newspaper information LE Parisian, The Paris Saint-Germain striker does not meet certain criteria to occupy this role as standard bearer for the French delegation during the opening ceremony.

Considered the most influential French sportsman and known to the world, he was a logical candidate for this role. Victor Vembanyama (basketball) and Antoine Dupont (rugby) have also been left out of the French candidate list.

Who with Kylian Mbappé at the 2024 Olympics?

Thierry Henry wants to field the best possible team to secure Olympic gold next August. Olympic coaches can count on 3 players over the age of 23 in their team.

So there are two places left to support KM7. According to recent reports, the remaining two spots could be given to Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud. Can be continued…