Justin Bresaz-Buchette wins sprint at Soldier Hollow, Lou Jeanmonot 3rd
Julia Simon may lose her big crystal globe during the Soldier Hollow Sprint (USA) on Friday. Missing the target three times with her standing shot, the 27-year-old Frenchwoman, 7th, let other contenders slip away in the World Cup general rankings. Indeed, Justine Bresaz-Buchette (despite a prone shooting flaw), Norway’s Ingrid Tendrevold, Lou Jeanmonot and Italian Lisa Vittozzi (all three at 10 out of 10 shooting) finished in the top four, in that order. At the race, Julia makes Simon’s bet more difficult to keep his property.
“It went wrong on a standing shot, I really have no explanationSimon had to declare. I had fever on the mat and it didn’t make a very good copy. I am the one who made the mistake, I am punishing myself. That hurts for the general classification but that’s not my goal for the year. Ingrid has a card in her hand, she just…”
Taking his fifth World Cup success of the season, Bressaz-Buchette (27) produced the best performance of the day in the battle for the general classification. She takes 15 points from Tendrevold, who still leads the event with 89 points from Bressaz-Buchette, 118 from Vittozzi and 136 from Simon.
“It was a very, very demanding raceBraisaz-Bouchet had to comment on L’Équipe channel. Altitude, snow, wind at shooting range, difficult to get to shooting range. It was an obstacle course today. It was easy to miss. Sometimes it doesn’t matter much but I did a good job with good management. »
The results of this sprint are even more important as the results will continue on Sunday. Bressaz Bouchet will start 13 seconds ahead of Tendrevold, 19 ahead of Jeanmonot, 29 ahead of Vittozzi and 1’15” ahead of Simon. Given her speed on the skis, the skier at Les Ceisses will still be able to make good moves, but this is the kind of condition Simon likes…
