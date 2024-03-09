Justin Bresaz-Buchette wins sprint at Soldier Hollow, Lou Jeanmonot 3rd

Julia Simon may lose her big crystal globe during the Soldier Hollow Sprint (USA) on Friday. Missing the target three times with her standing shot, the 27-year-old Frenchwoman, 7th, let other contenders slip away in the World Cup general rankings. Indeed, Justine Bresaz-Buchette (despite a prone shooting flaw), Norway’s Ingrid Tendrevold, Lou Jeanmonot and Italian Lisa Vittozzi (all three at 10 out of 10 shooting) finished in the top four, in that order. At the race, Julia makes Simon’s bet more difficult to keep his property.