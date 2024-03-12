Aubameyang’s impressive stats, increasingly crucial in the Marseille jersey

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has performed at a very high level since his arrival at OM last summer. At 34 years old, the Gabonese center forward is showing tremendous efficiency with a Marseille side that hasn’t seen a scorer like that since Didier Drogba.

You have to go back twenty years to find traces of such a prolific scorer at OM. Not since Didier Drogba’s unforgettable season in 2003-2004 has the No. 9 done as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 34-year-old centre-forward, currently on cloud nine, has posted particularly impressive statistics since his arrival from Chelsea last summer. In 37 appearances, the Gabonese international has scored 23 goals (in all competitions). In detail: 11 in Ligue 1, 9 in the Europa League, 2 in the preliminary round of the Champions League and 1 in the Coupe de France. A total of 8 assists must be added.

In an Olympian jersey, Aubameyang has scored at least two goals seven times (including a hat-trick against Panathinaikos, twice against Ajax, Lorient, Villarreal, Montpellier and Nantes). Only Harry Kane (9 times with Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (8 times with PSG) have done better in five major European championships.

Top scorer in the Europa League

Among the elite of continental football, “PEA” is also the fifth top scorer of the season (in all competitions) after Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez. Extra-crucial for OM, he has been involved in 23 goals (18 goals, 5 assists) in his last 20 matches.

The Laval native shines on the European scene in particular. With Marseille, he recently became the top scorer in Europa League history (33), overtaking Radamel Falcao (30), Aritz Aduriz and Romelu Lukaku (26 each). He is also the most effective attacker in the current edition (9), ahead of Romelu Lukaku (7 with AS Roma) and Joao Pedro (6 with Brighton).

A regularity worthy of the greatest

The 1.87m right-hander has now crossed the mark of 230 career goals across five major championships (232 goals). Only ten players have done so in the 21st century. Since his debut in Ligue 1 with Losque in 2009-2010, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (played by Dortmund, Arsenal, Barça, AC Milan or Monaco) has reached the ten-goal mark in twelve resumptions in the same season (11 achievements during the current financial year ). Only three players have done better over the same period in the five major championships, and not least: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski (13 each).