Qatar’s terrible reaction to Mbappé!

Kylian Mbappé will no doubt be hoping that by firmly settling his future at PSG in early February, he will avoid a soap opera over his personal case over the coming months. This is not really a path taken recently, as his decision had an immediate impact. Luis Enrique, backed by his management, is now expected to start working without Mbappé on the pitch for less important matches. A trip against Rennes or Nantes with his exit at the break in Monaco on Friday.

“Mbappé’s refusal is felt as an insult, a betrayal”

A Mbappé whose decision did not only cause a stir in Paris, as the news apparently spread to Doha, where things are apparently taking a very bad turn. Qatar will indeed be disappointed to see a Mbappé for whom the red carpet was rolled out in 2022, both in financial and sporting projects, be freed from any contract after two years. “We are not saying no to Nasser al-Khelafi or Qatar. Usually, when they want something, they get it. Mbappé’s refusal is seen as an insult, a betrayal,” states the Emirates expert in a column for L’Equipe. Could the atmosphere be more tense?