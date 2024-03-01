Holmenkollen – The Avenger, Ingrid Tendrevold imposes herself on a person

After a major slump during the Nove Mesto Worlds, Ingrid Tendrevold is relaunching at home with a resounding win at Worlds.personal Opposite Elvira Oberg and Ida Lien. Fourth, Lisa Vittozzi won the Specialty Globe.

Podium of Vengeance

While it experienced the worst global yellow bib campaign in history a few days ago, Ingrid Landmark Tendrevold Heals in the most beautiful way. Indeed, with a 19/20 behind the rifle and the eighth skiing time of the day, the Norwegian claimed victory. Besides this very successful race, Ingrid Landmark Tendrevold Overall took the opportunity to perform very well and get ahead of his opponents. With six races left in the season, the Scandinavian leads by almost one win Justin Bresaz-Bouchet (84 points) and Lisa Vittozzi (88 points). The only minor regret for him is that the Globe of Specialization ran away in his favor Lisa Vittozzi.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold (NOR) © Manzoni/NordicFocus

Even behind the world in the Czech Republic, Elvira Oberg Indicates a great performance. Penalized by two extra minutes, the Swede regained momentum on the skis with the 4th time of the day. At the finish line, she was less than two seconds ahead of the other Scandinavians, Ida link. Back to the highest level World Championships On which she also did not shine, the Norwegian won her first podium today personal Thanks for a solid 19/20 in career.

Elvira Oberg © Manzoni/NordicFocus

Vittozzi with flowers and crystal

Fourth in this personal With two errors facing targets, Lisa Vittozzi There is reason to be happy after this race. Indeed, the Italian leaves with flowers, but with a specialty globe, her third in her career after 2018-2019 and 2022-2023.

Lisa Vittozzi © Manzoni/NordicFocus

A very good performance from the youngster Teresa Vobornikova, the fifth! Author of a single error on No shooting In Oslo, the Czech beat her career-best result that she achieved last season at the Oslo site. Sprint. In the race to win the little globe ofpersonal, Vanessa Voigt Gets very close to picking up the crystal, but misses just under the skis. The German eventually finished 6th in the day race and 3rd in the small globe race.

© Manzoni/NordicFocus

Bad performance for the French?

Do French women pay for their choices on their target elements? That seems to be the case today as all three leaders of the French team testified.

Best French Woman of the Day, Justin Bresaz-Bouchet Admitted to having trouble with his shots early this afternoon. Savoyarde, like almost all tricolors, scores 17/20 against targets. As a result, despite having the best skiing time of the day, the biathletes of Les Ceces could do no better than seventh place and concede valuable points overall. About fifteen seconds later, Sophie Chauveau A three-minute suit follows with her as well penalty.

Justin Bresaz-Buchette © Manzoni/NordicFocus

A major loss overall is attributed to two French women who followed, Lou Jeanmonot And Julia Simon. Jurasin finished 13th with 3 shooting faults and is now nearly 200 points off the lead in the general classification. for its part, Julia Simon He was not comfortable shooting or skiing and had to settle for 16th place and was 122 points behind overall.

Julia Simon © Manzoni/NordicFocus

Finally, Gilonne Guigonnat And Jeannie Richard Bring back the French side with the race again in the points. They finished 27th and 30th respectively with 3 shooting errors.

Full results:

