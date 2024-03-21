Goncalo Ramos scores impressive in Portugal friendly against Sweden
Roberto Martinez’s Portugal continue their flawless run after ten from ten in Euro qualifying. Dan Jon Dahl Thomassen’s first appearance on the bench saw the Selecao win easily (5-2) this Thursday in a friendly against a very lackluster Swedish team.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo and five other teammates (including Vitinha and Danilo), who were exempted from this first match, are missing. Diogo Costa, the starting goalkeeper, was missing, injured early in the rally. But on the pitch, the Selecao didn’t give the impression that he was missing anything. With the indestructible Pepe at the hinge, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes to organize the game and Goncalo Ramos at the forefront, Portugal wandered around, especially Nuno Mendes – Rafael Leo on the left who broke it all apart in the first period.
Vitinha and Danilo Pereira could get playing time in Slovenia on Tuesday
The former Lille player opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner (24th) after Bernardo Silva hit the post. Another national, Matheus Nunes, then calmly slalomed through the Swedish defense (33rd), before Mancunian neighbor Bruno Fernandes took advantage of Nelson Semedo’s offer to score a third before the break (45th).
The Red Devil converted a pass for Bruma (57th), before Ramos scored his little goal (63rd) before his exit. Martinez was able to give his first minutes to Jota Silva, the “Jack Grealish of Guimaraes”, who missed the sixth (86th). With Sporting…Sweden saved its honor thanks to top scorer Victor Gyokares (59th) in the Portuguese championship. Then Gustaf Nilsson (90th) scored a unique goal.
In Slovenia on Tuesday, the Portuguese team should be very different, as the second group of eight players should exit the gathering. Vitinha and Danilo Pereira could get playing time.