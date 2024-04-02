Luis Enrique’s muscular speech on the Mbappé controversy

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

If PSG achieved a lot by winning at the OM pitch (2-0) while playing inferior for more than half, it is a moment of tension that Luis Enrique had to manage yesterday on the second day of the classic. In fact, the choice that had been discussed since Sunday evening sparked controversy: the exit of Kylian Mbappé on the hour mark, who was always present on the pitch until the end in the counting matches, as the two men said. each other after the match against Monaco.

Only one irreplaceable man: himself!

At the training center yesterday, it was time to focus, as Le Parisien explains in today’s edition. If, between Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappé, there was no obvious tension, the technician made a clear speech in his locker room, including the case of his captain in a general reframing. Luis Enrique would have remembered that he was the only one to make the decision on substitutions during the match, regardless of the position of the player, from Dembele to Mbappé through Hakimi, Mendes or Marquinhos. Luis Enrique also reminds us that only one person is irreplaceable: himself, unless Nasser al-Khelafi decides otherwise. A display of tenacity that the Parisian locker room has no choice but to accept for the moment, and which is well received to the extent that the quality of Luis Enrique’s work is unanimously recognized internally.