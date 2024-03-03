Luis Enrique’s reassuring promise to Mbappé

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Since Friday evening and his exit at the break against Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has again found himself at the center of the scene, with the psychodrama the subject of his complicated relationship with Luis Enrique, who put him on the bench at Nantes, replacing him against Rennes. And so took him out again during the match in the Principality. Enough to make for a complicated end to the season, especially as Luis Enrique more willingly accepts the fact of doing without his star in the coming weeks, to prepare for a future without him.

“Even if you’re tired, I’ll make you play”

This Saturday, however, the two men seem to have made things easier, with Luis Enrique explaining his strategy with his player in a little more detail, namely to take advantage of Ligue 1 matches with less importance to start developing without him, but capital. To use talent. Mbappé’s for the matches that count. Moreover, during the interview according to the team, Kylian Mbappé received confirmation from Luis Enrique that he will be able to start against Real Sociedad on Tuesday evening. “Even if you are tired, I will give you to play,” Luis Enrique also told his player.