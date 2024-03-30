Football – PSG

Mbappé has a dream, PSG ready to make it come true this summer!

As the Paris Olympics approach, each club will make a bid for their players, with the tournament taking place outside the FIFA calendar. While Real Madrid have already expressed their refusal, which could force Kylian Mbappé to abandon his dream, PSG are less closed-minded on the issue.

Kylian Mbappé has a dream and doesn’t hide it. when theory Henry Three players over 23 likely to be called up for men’s football tournament at Paris Olympics, striker PSG Showed his willingness to be part of the adventure. However, a major interested party may be forced to review its plans, when real Madrid, on his way to recruiting this summer, has stated his intention not to release his players. The Moody Club, for its part, has a less radical view on the issue.

“I won the Olympics in Barcelona, ​​so it will be strange to remember them”

Present at the press conference this Friday, Luis Enrique There was no strong opposition to the idea of ​​seeing certain athletes compete at the Paris Olympics this summer, believing that a decision would need to be made on a case-by-case basis. “ I don’t own the players, they have a contract with the club. I won the Olympics in Barcelona, ​​so it would be strange for me (to beat them). What is certain is that each case must be studied individually. », reacted the coach PSG.

