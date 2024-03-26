Football – OM

A player leaves OM, Deschamps congratulates him!

Published on March 25, 2024 at 8:30 pm



Absent from Didier Deschamps’ roster since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Matteo Guendozzi took advantage of Antoine Griezmann’s withdrawal to return to the France squad. Despite such a long absence, the midfielder assures that the coach did not lose sight of him after his departure from OM.

One person’s misfortune makes another’s happiness. When Antoine Griezmann watched a series of matches played with himFrench team Interruption at 84, The StarAtlético get injured, Matteo Guendouzi Took the opportunity to find and take his place the blues For the first time since the 2022 World Cup. Enough to give the former midfielder hopeOm Considering the euro. A question posed by Le Parisien, which flourishes today Lazio Returned in his absence in selection.

“It took some time to adapt”

” We have to contextualize things. Several changes took place during this period. is fair Guendouzi. In particular, I left OM for Lazio last summer. It took some time to adjust. I had to get to grips with a new environment, familiarize myself with a different championship. My return to the Blues rewards my consistency with my club for several months, that’s the key. Being efficient in a month or two is not enough. »

“Deschamps continued to follow me and was happy with my behavior at Lazio”