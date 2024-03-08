“An extraordinary first half”, boasted Gassett after his players’ XXL performance

Olympique de Marseille scored an impressive victory over Villarreal (4-0) in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday evening. After the meeting, Jean-Louis Gasset, the personification of Marseille’s revival, did not hide his immense satisfaction.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s OM continues to impress. Against Villarreal this Thursday evening in the round of 16 of the first leg of the Europa League, Marseille delivered a complete copy in front of the Velodrome in a meltdown (4-0). After Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1), Montpellier (4-1) and Clermont (5-1), it is the Marseille club’s fourth victory in four games since Gasset’s appointment.

>> All information and reactions after OM-Villarreal

“I’m not relaxed, I’m satisfied, admitted the Olympian coach on the microphone of RMC Sport after the meeting. I knew they were capable, but we have to improve little by little. This evening, we had the first half – commitment, pressure, intensity. , an exceptional time in terms of aggression. In the second half, we managed a little more technically, which we lacked in the previous matches. And above all, “We did not concede a single goal. we will play The second leg is to score. It’s a responsibility.”

Gassett praises Aubameyang’s ‘exemplary mentality’

If all the Marseilles shone this Thursday evening, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again stood out from the crowd. Author of a double, including a small gem on a magnificent dive ball, the Gabonese striker confirmed his excellent form. Gassett has scored six goals in four matches in all competitions since his arrival two weeks ago.

“He puts in a lot of effort,” Gasset praised Aubameyang’s performance. “In the first half, we had to defend on the side. He is someone who has an exemplary mentality. He has the qualities of a goalscorer, we know that. For a long time. After 50 minutes, we put him back in the middle so he can rest a little bit. . and we took it out of the END in 20 minutes.”

At the end of what was perhaps their best match of the season, Marseille can still dream of the Europa League, the competition that allowed them to keep their heads above water when nothing was going well. Having more than completed this first round at home, we now have to finish the job on Thursday March 14 at the Villarreal pitch (6:45 pm).

F.Ga with F.Ge in Marseille