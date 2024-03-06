England fear the worst for Holland, announced XXL in Spain

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Erling Holland was not wrong. While discussing his future yesterday, he knew his statement would make headlines. Although he admitted to being happy at Manchester City, he did not close the door on an exit, insisting he does not know what the future holds for him. Which did not fail to make England tremble. Thus, many British media did not hide their concern: for the Mirror, there is “Concern for Holland after his statements” because it offers no guarantee of continuation in the City.

Surya for his part mentions “Haaland’s flirtation with Madrid” and allows himself to play on the words with his name:”Halla Madrid“According to the Telegraph,”Haaland opens up the possibility of a move to Madrid“. A similar story with a Holland for the Daily Express who “Opens the gates of Madrid“Because it isn’t”There’s no guarantee he’ll stay at City for long, even if he’s happy“. Finally, the Daily Star is less demonstrative in explaining that Holland”Happy…for now“

A realistic, short-term objective for Holland?

Words that have not fallen on deaf ears in Spain. Surprisingly, El Chiringuito returned in the last Onze d’Or presentation and took the opportunity to drop a bomb. According to Jose Luis Sanchez, the former Borussia Dortmund striker will see the possibility of joining Real Madrid as a “short-term” objective. It remains to be seen whether Merengue, who should already have completed the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Alphonso Davies, will have the opportunity to bet on Cyborg quickly afterwards. can continue.

💣 “HAALAND IS BRANDED AS OBJETIVO IN CORTO PLAZO IN REAL MADRID”. What signal to pay attention to @JLSanchez78 in #ChiringuitoMbappé. pic.twitter.com/gJOIDqj44o — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 6, 2024