Luis Enrique (PSG): “Obviously, Kylian Mbappé’s immediate future will not be there”
Luis Enrique (PSG coach speaking to Canal+ after Champions League round of 16 second leg win over Real Sociedad): “We coaches always try to find solutions. Afterwards, it is up to the players to apply it. They have played well. They were at a very high level today, all of them. Very consistent in defence, very precise in attack. We had a very interesting double encounter.
Is Kylian Mbappé still a central player? Kylian, I’m not looking today. I already had my opinion about him, he is the best player in the world. He would score 50 goals, 25 assists with any coach, any team. Obviously, it won’t have an immediate future there so we’ll have to test other solutions. »
On PSG’s ambitions (in press conference): “There is one thing, we have ambition. Should we ask our competitors if they want to play against us? PSG was the strongest group in the group. Although Real Sociedad is going through a difficult time, we qualified. We will see where we can go but we will have the same ambition in the quarter finals. The team has proved that it can beat everyone, we are not afraid. Ever since I arrived, it’s been a pressure for us to win this trophy. But we are not afraid. We were the youngest team in the group stage and that can be a handicap to put pressure on you. »
