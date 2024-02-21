Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Mbappé at Real Madrid, he announced big problems

Published on February 21, 2024 at 1:30 am



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living from my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

After seven years of good and loyal service, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG at the end of the season. Barring a huge turnaround, the 25-year-old Frenchman should take charge of Real Madrid. According to Emmanuel Petit, world champion in 1998, this arrival could well shake up the daily life of the Spanish locker room.

Kylian Mbappé has made his decision. Arriving in the French capital in 2017, the French player decided to end his Parisian adventure. As announced by 10Sport, the 2018 World Champion received three offers, but Real Madrid Will start with a head start on its competitors. According to Emmanuel Petitnot coming Mbappé Can shake up daily life in the locker room Meringue

“If Mbappé goes to Madrid, it could be a problem”

“ If Mbappé goes to Madrid, that could be a problem. Not just in terms of salary in the locker room, but also in terms of leadership. Bellingham has been fantastic, as has Vinicius, and if he goes to Madrid he will have to play as a striker, as he did recently at PSG. But we all know that is not his best position. There are many questions and no answers.” He declared. The Real Madrid The French will also have to manage the movement around the international.

Mbappé’s leadership can be disruptive