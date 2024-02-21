Sports

PSG: Mbappé at Real Madrid, he announced big problems

Photo of Admin Admin14 hours ago
0 70 2 minutes read

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Mbappé at Real Madrid, he announced big problems

Published on February 21, 2024 at 1:30 am

Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living from my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

After seven years of good and loyal service, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG at the end of the season. Barring a huge turnaround, the 25-year-old Frenchman should take charge of Real Madrid. According to Emmanuel Petit, world champion in 1998, this arrival could well shake up the daily life of the Spanish locker room.

Kylian Mbappé has made his decision. Arriving in the French capital in 2017, the French player decided to end his Parisian adventure. As announced by 10Sport, the 2018 World Champion received three offers, but Real Madrid Will start with a head start on its competitors. According to Emmanuel Petitnot coming Mbappé Can shake up daily life in the locker room Meringue

“If Mbappé goes to Madrid, it could be a problem”

If Mbappé goes to Madrid, that could be a problem. Not just in terms of salary in the locker room, but also in terms of leadership. Bellingham has been fantastic, as has Vinicius, and if he goes to Madrid he will have to play as a striker, as he did recently at PSG. But we all know that is not his best position. There are many questions and no answers.” He declared. The Real Madrid The French will also have to manage the movement around the international.

Mbappé’s leadership can be disruptive

“Noe Everyone in France is tired. Every six months, it’s always the same story on the table. ‘how are you ? are you going to stay Is he happy? Did you have a good breakfast this morning? Did he pop right?’. Even in France we are fed up. I can understand that the players are also upset by this situation, because all the attention is always on Mbappé. We don’t talk about PSG, we always talk about Mbappé. So for some players it may be difficult to deal with this situation. And that’s why I said I’m tired of talking about it every three weeks ” Fell Little on RMC.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin14 hours ago
0 70 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Toulouse easily stun Monaco, Rennes and Montpellier… Multiplex results

3 days ago

Mercato – OM: His transfer is complete, a revelation

January 15, 2024

Pierre Sage before OL-Lille in the cup: “Our desire, above all, is to stay in Ligue 1”

2 weeks ago

Harit’s bar ignited 22 artists, the momentum is maintained

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button