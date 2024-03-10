Bagnaia unstoppable in Lusail’s night

Francesco Bagnaia begins 2024 as he ended 2023: on the top step of the podium. The Italian won the Lucelle race, leading from the first to the last lap, ahead of Brad Binder and Jorge Martin. Fabio Quartararo (11th) and Johann Zarco (12th) are on their brand’s first drivers.

We had to wait until this Sunday to see Francesco Bagnia Great evening in action. Qualified 5th in Qatar, then 4th in the sprint, the n°1 came out of the shadows at a crucial moment, where 25 points were distributed, to remind those who doubted him that he really is the man to beat in 2024. Excellent at releasing the clutch, he took just a few hectometres to take first place, then set his pace ahead. Brad Binder And Jorge Martin.

When the South African and Spaniard collided halfway through the race, the gap crossed the second mark, giving the Italian some breathing room. Oxygen then powered perfectly to cross the finish line as the winner, 1.3 seconds ahead. Binder And his KTM. The day after his victorious sprint, MartinAuthor of the holeshot but less strong this Sunday, satisfied with the 3rd step of the podium. Mark Marquez He failed to finish 4th after posing a threat to the men in front of him for long periods.

The eight-time world champion, now in the colors of Gresini Racing, had to contend with the rookie Pedro Acosta, author of an extraordinary comeback in the first half of the Grand Prix. A flat rear tire paid for his efforts in the first lap before the young Spaniard climbed to 4th place. The Spaniard finished in 9th place, capturing it Aenea Bastianini (5th), Alex Marquez (6th), Fabio Di Gianantonio Back on track the day after his fall (7th) and Alex Espargaro Best Aprilia rider but falls short of expectations (8th). Quite the first despite everything.

Maverick Vinales A top-10 finish and depriving his former teammate of it Fabio Quartararo, the 11th and first rider equipped with a Japanese motorcycle. The number 1 of the Yamaha clan is ahead of its French compatriot John ZarcoAfter beating the 12th and best Honda driver John Mir (13th). A positive point for the Tricolor recruited by HRC this year. Marco Bezecchi (14th) and Miguel Olivera (15th) Get the last point.

No score by unit Alex Rins His first with Yamaha (16th). Augusto Fernandez (17th), Franco Morbidelli (18th), Takaki Nakagami (19th), Luca Marini Last Honda Driver (20th), Jack Miller fell (21st) or so Raul Fernandez suffered a problem with his machine.

MotoGP Championship: 1. Bagnaia 31 points, 2. Binder 29 (-2), 3. Martin 28 (-3), 4. M. Marquez 18 (-13)… Full rankings to come









