Ranking the 30 biggest salaries in L1 in 2024: PSG far ahead, OM and OL break the bank

The most modest have already received the €33 million promised between the summers of 2022 and 2023. This summer, only PSG, OM, OL, Monaco, Rennes, Nice and Lille have yet to claim their third share of the jackpot. Then, because CVC has promised no income before the summer of 2024, it will not have to give up its share and, from July, it will have to make up for the previous season. A catch-up of €106.8 million is estimated by the league, which will apparently be added to the first cut of 13%.