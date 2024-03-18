Chaotic scenes of incredible violence in Trabzonspor after the pitch invasion

After Trabzonspor’s defeat to Fenerbahce (2-3) on matchday 30 of the Turkish Championship this Sunday, local supporters invaded the pitch and physically assaulted opposing players, including Michy Batshuayi, the author of the winning goal. Images relayed on social networks show scenes of unimaginable violence and chaos.

Turkish football could not emerge better from such an evening. As Fenerbahce traveled to Trabzonspor on matchday 30 of the championship, scenes of chaos must have been seen around the world at the final whistle. In fact, they have already started doing so, with images being relayed on social networks this Sunday evening.

A Trabzonspor player is chased by a supporter armed with a corner post, March 17, 2024 in Turkey – @AFP

Trabzonspor supporters invade the pitch to do battle with Fenerbahçe players

Returning to the sporting aspect for a few seconds, former OM and Chelsea player Michy Batshuayi went to validate Fener’s success late in the match (2-3, 87th) in a fiery atmosphere at the Senol Gunes Spor complex. . After 10 minutes of interminable extra time, the match was called over and Edin Dzeko’s teammates took to the center circle to celebrate their success. It was then that opposing supporters came down from the stands to fight him, as several images show.

Photos taken by AFP, as well as images of the meeting, show this invasion on the ground. Turn on multiple accounts social networks In particular, Nigerian defender Bright Osai shared pictures of the fight between him and the opposing hooligan.

Turkey’s interior minister reacted

The stewards also quickly intervened to try to block the troublemakers and allowed the Fenerbahçe players to return to the locker room as quickly as possible.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya immediately announced the launch of an investigation to try to identify the supporters who entered the pitch. “It is in no way acceptable that violence takes place on the football field,” he wrote on social network X.

The Turkish championship was suspended for a week in December following an attack on a referee during a first division match between Ankaragucu and Rizespor Club. At the final whistle, when the visiting club had only equalized (1-1) and denied a goal in Ankaragucu, the referee was beaten by several men, including the club’s president from the Turkish capital.

If clashes between Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor often give rise to tension, this Sunday evening’s action will send shivers down your spine… In the past, 2016 saw a brutal attack on a referee. In 2015, a bus of Istanbul players was the target of gunfire as it passed through the Trabzon region.