Kanye West is having trouble filling his theaters

(Paris) Surprise: More than 24 hours after going on sale, seats remain Wednesday for Sunday’s show in Paris by Kanye West, the controversial American rap heavyweight now called Ye.

On its French show producer’s website, more than 780 tickets for Bercy (Accor Arena) had not found any takers on Wednesday afternoon.

This is not significant for a room configuration that seats around 20,000. But in contrast, last year Beyoncé, or DJ Snake, for 2025, filled the Stade de France (80,000 seats) in minutes.

You’re undoubtedly paying for the late announcement – Saturday on its networks – and ticket prices, from 90.50 euros ($132) (category sold out) to 200.50 euros ($293).

Realize this listening experienceOr “a unique immersive experience in the presence of the artist”, we can read on the Bersi website, and not strictly speaking a concert, may have confused some fans.

The event is designed around his latest album Cultures 1, after several postponements, is available from February 9. Topping the American charts, the record was developed with his compatriot Ty Dolla $ign. With a barrage of controversies to boot.

The estate of disco star Donna Summer, who died in 2012, accused Ye of sampling her success without authorization. I feel the love. The title in question, good (don’t die)Now superseded on Spotify and can’t be heard on this platform.

Kanye West was also confronted on social networks by Ozzy Osbourne, leader of founding metal group Black Sabbath. The rocker condemns the unauthorized broadcast of samples of iron manOne of their iconic titles during a promotional event in Chicago in early February.

Ozzy Osbourne explained that he refused the sample because it was “anti-Semitic”. Kanye West apologized to the Jewish community in late December, a year after anti-Semitic comments that sparked outrage and ended lucrative business deals between major brands like Adidas and the rapper.

Yeh says she wants to work on the issue and “learn from this experience to be more sensitive and understanding in the future.” The statement was greeted with caution by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a major American group that fights anti-defamation.