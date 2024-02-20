This character masters Air’s Austin Butler replacement

This article contains spoilers for Masters of the Air Episode 5.





Despite announcing Austin Butler as the lead Masters of the Air, the show has made Butler’s character disappear, and now, another actor seems to be taking his place for the time being. For the first four episodes of masters of air, Austin Butler played Major Gale ‘Buck’ Klevan, the leader of the 100th Bomb Group. However, in episode 4, Klevan goes on a mission to Bremen and does not return, leading everyone to assume that he was killed in action. Although history would tell a different story, Klaven still hasn’t resurfaced, leaving another character to take his place.

Klaven’s fourth episode disappearance was a very confusing move for the war drama. Long before the show’s premiere, Masters of the Air It seemed that Austin Butler would be the main character of the series. Like Damian Lewis in band of brothers, Butler would lead the 100 through thick and thin. goal Episode 4 changed the story. Now, Butler is gone for two episodes, three to go, and another character, Lt. Colonel. Robert ‘Rosie’ Rosenthal, played by Nate Mann, seems to be rising up the ranks based on the episode 6 teaser.





“Rosie” Rosenthal appears to be replacing Austin Butler’s Buck Klaven as the main character of Hawa.

Austin Butler seemed like the main character though masters of air, Episode 5 tells a different story.

In the fifth episode, Klaven still has not returned from Bremen, leading his companions to believe that he is dead.





100th appearance towards their next mission: the Munster Raid. Major John Egan and Lt. Col. are working on it. Robert Rosenthal, who only appeared in earlier episodes. The Munster raid is a disaster, resulting in the death and capture of nearly everyone who flies out. Except for Rosenthalwho piloted the only aircraft to return to Thorpe Abbots.

In many ways, the episode is a transition in terms of the five main characters. Klaven does not appear in the episode at all, and although it is possible for Major John Egan to take over as lead, he parachutes out of the Munster raid, putting himself at risk of becoming a POW. Finally, this Only man stands and is ready to fly Lt. Col. Robert Rosenthal. And his ascension makes sense for the main character. After doing such a heroic deed, Rosenthal could become the kind of leader Klaven had not seen since Bremen.

The real Robert ‘Rosie’ Rosenthal actually flew the only 100th plane to make it back from the Munster Raid. He continued to fly missions until the end of the war.



It is not its main characters that make sense masters of the biggest stars of the air

While some may be disappointed by the backstory of Austin Butler’s character, it actually makes sense. Masters of the Air For is companion band of brothers, which was known for its ensemble cast. Although there were certainly big stars, the show delivered Each character equal level of respect and attention. Masters of the Air Probably does the same thing. Actors like Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan would take away from the team aspect of the show, so their characters are removed from the spotlight to make room for others.



