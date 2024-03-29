Salma Hayek: Her tip for hiding her gray hair in seconds

On her Instagram account, the actress revealed her secret weapon to make her white roots disappear. We copy pro.

Singular accent, undeniable charm and recognizable dark hair. Salma Hayek is one of those timeless actresses that we love to watch evolve. Over the years, she has been one of those people who have fully embraced her white hair. And it looks good!

On her social networks or on the red carpet of prestigious ceremonies, the actress regularly reveals her gray roots. However, on her Instagram account, she told her 28 million subscribers that she sometimes hides them. “They don’t bother me, but sometimes you have to work with people who do,” she laments. To avoid repetitive color, Salma Hayek competes in ingenuity with very effective tips.

Salma Hayek’s tips to make your white roots disappear

In front of the camera, Salma Hayek didn’t hesitate to reveal her little tips to hide her gray hair. His secret weapon? Mascara. “How can I hide them temporarily without painting them? When I do my hair alone, I apply mascara. You clean the brush really well, and then you do this,” explains the 57-year-old star, brushing her gray hair with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara.

A method that, in addition to darkening gray hair, also fixes frizz and other rebellious strands. But not only that, for a more professional look, Salma Hayek can count on the help of her hairdresser. His technique? Use a temporary touch-up spray for “makeup for hair” roots, sarcasm the main interested party. A perfect substitute for color, which however fades with the next shampoo.

