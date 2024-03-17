Video – Salma Hayek, 57: She reveals her quick tip for hiding her gray hair

Over time, many changes occur in our body. One of them is the reduction in melanin production by melanocytes causing graying of hair. If some women like to fully embrace their white hair and prove how much they can enhance us, for others, the appearance of salt and pepper hair is disturbing.

This is why many people try to camouflage them. The most classic technique for hiding gray hair is oxidation color. But luckily, there are many tips to hide them. And our favorite stars have no shortage of ideas on the subject. On her Instagram account on February 27, Salma Hayek revealed her tip for coloring her gray hair.

⋙ Photos: 25 Shampoos and Treatments to Maintain Your Gray Hair

Salma Hayek’s tip for hiding gray hair

In an Instagram video posted on February 27, the 57-year-old actress gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at preparing for her routine. “Look at all those white hairs.”, begins Salma Hayek, running her fingers through her mane to show off her graying hair. Then the actress shared her tip. “So when I’m alone, I just wear mascara!” Reveals Beauty. Before continuing: “This is how we do it” Showing the use of mascara in the original. “Unruly hair turns black and lies flat” The key person concerned explains. But the actress has another tip she gets from her hairdresser. “But today, because we have an amazing hairdresser working with us, we’re going to show you something else.” The fifty-year-old explains. In the video, her hairstylist Miguel Martín Perez sprays a coloring spray to hide gray hair at the roots. Salma Hayek’s silver hair turns black in seconds. “Look, I don’t have to paint it every three weeks“, ends the star of the seventh art.

Photo credits: Backgrid USA / BestImage