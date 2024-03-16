The actress has accused the star of inappropriate behavior
litigation Johnny Depp A very difficult story full of twists and turns. the actor Real experience dark times In his life and in better times. 2022 between him and this long defamation trial Ex-wife Amber Heard. But recently, Another woman and an actress accused Johnny Depp She was with Extremely inappropriate behavior.
Johnny Depp: Back in the dock
Johnny Depp news is not very rosy right now. The actor has been the subject of many allegations and unbelievable stories. Just last weekShe posted a photoshopped photo of herself and actor Robert Downey Jr. to congratulate her on her Oscar win.. A photo was quickly deleted by her communications agents and replaced with a more authentic photo of her and her good friend.
His lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard ignited the social network with supporters and detractors of Depp. The judge ruled in the actor’s favor in the final verdict, but fans pointed out several gray areas that have not been explored. She will not return to play with Frenchwoman Maiven until 2023 Jeanne du BerryThen where will it achieve in 2024 Modi.
But the year 2024 is already off to a very bad start for Johnny Depp, because Actress Lola Glaudini (Criminal Minds, Blow, The Sopranos, The Expanse, Agents of SHIELD) Awakens bad memories of his experience with the actor. The story goes back to their very first meeting in the film blow up 2001 where Depp plays the lead role with Penelope Cruz. She recalls: : “
On the very first day, I hadn’t met Johnny Depp at this point. Ted Demme (the director) comes up to me and says: “Okay Lola, when Depp says this word, I want you to burst out laughing like he just told you the funniest thing in the world.” We are far away from where the scene takes place. Then Depp does his monologue, and I laugh. The actor angrily came to me and hit my face with his finger. I’m in a bikini, on the ground, tackled. He comes closer and says loudly to me, “Who do you think? What do you think? Stop the bullshit. I’m here, trying to say my line, and you’re out, idiot.” Then, pressing his finger a little harder into my face, he added: “Oh, it’s not so funny now, is it? Can you shut up now? Shut up?” You have to know how to be very calm in these moments, and it was my first studio film. The star I idolized punched me in the face. The only thing going through my mind was, “Don’t cry. Don’t cry.” Then he gave me a terrible excuse. Explaining that he would have to do a Boston accent and that would be too much trouble.
Keywords:
Johnny Deppthe actoractresschargeAmber listenedrolecinema houseFilmingthe star