The actress has accused the star of inappropriate behavior

litigation Johnny Depp A very difficult story full of twists and turns. the actor Real experience dark times In his life and in better times. 2022 between him and this long defamation trial Ex-wife Amber Heard. But recently, Another woman and an actress accused Johnny Depp She was with Extremely inappropriate behavior.

Johnny Depp: Back in the dock

Johnny Depp news is not very rosy right now. The actor has been the subject of many allegations and unbelievable stories. Just last weekShe posted a photoshopped photo of herself and actor Robert Downey Jr. to congratulate her on her Oscar win.. A photo was quickly deleted by her communications agents and replaced with a more authentic photo of her and her good friend.

His lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard ignited the social network with supporters and detractors of Depp. The judge ruled in the actor’s favor in the final verdict, but fans pointed out several gray areas that have not been explored. She will not return to play with Frenchwoman Maiven until 2023 Jeanne du BerryThen where will it achieve in 2024 Modi.

But the year 2024 is already off to a very bad start for Johnny Depp, because Actress Lola Glaudini (Criminal Minds, Blow, The Sopranos, The Expanse, Agents of SHIELD) Awakens bad memories of his experience with the actor. The story goes back to their very first meeting in the film blow up 2001 where Depp plays the lead role with Penelope Cruz. She recalls: : “