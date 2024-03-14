Jack Black shares an extended version of his Britney Spears cover

In a duet with his partner Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, he sings the song to promote Kung Fu Panda 4 in theaters on March 27.

Jack Black Strike again. Song last year “Peaches” which he interpreted for his role Bowser in Super Mario Bros. film There was already a cause for excitement. This time, it’s with a cover of a 1990s hit “…baby one more time” Cultivated by Britney Spears The K actor spiced up the presentation of the fourth part Kung Fu Panda.

Last month, the man who voices Poe for the fourth time posted a twenty-second extract of the cover, along with Kyle GassHis sidekick firm dto find out here. We saw a pair of sarcastic rockers rock out to a metal version of their song. But on March 8, the day of the film’s premiere in the United States, Blake accepted wishes from fans who wanted more. Surrounded by a cast of actors including Aquafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, That Hui Quan And also Dustin Hoffmanactor of Rock AcademyDressed in a black and white outfit reminiscent of the famous panda coat, makes a real little parody clip in front of the paparazzi.

Also a chance to return to the origins of this song:

“Director, Mike (Michelle) One day he told me: ‘We’d love to do a song for the end credits for Tenacious D’. I replied: ‘Really? Can we sing some Britney Spears?’. And he said: ‘Banks, we do “Hit Me Baby One More Time”Because the song has a kung fu aspect to it,’ says Jack Black The Hollywood Reporter. So we went into the studio and did it. We are very proud of the piece. “

The actor concludes: “We shot an impromptu music video in Kyle Glass’ hotel room and the video went viral. That’s great.” A sentiment that her followers share: On Instagram, a clip filmed during the premiere has garnered nearly 1.7 million likes. A stroke of brilliance that almost makes us forget it’s there Hans Zimmer who composed the film’s soundtrack.

For the most curious, the full version of the song is available on Spotify, otherwise, you will have to wait for this to be released. Kung Fu Panda 4 In theaters, March 27, 2024.

