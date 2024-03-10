Entertainment

Austin Butler took inspiration from great movie villains for his role in Dune

Austin Butler talked about his role as the big bad in Dune: Part Two LDuring an interview with New Musical Express magazine. The 32-year-old actor revealed that he drew inspiration from his entire career to prepare Gary Oldman And no Health ledgerEspecially known for his interpretation of the Joker Batman No Christopher Nolan : “I have always been inspired by Gary Oldman in his many roles, Leon: The Professional, True romance, The fifth element, he declared. And you know, we talked a lot about Heath Ledger, the sense of the game that he had. And like I said, it’s not the specific things, but the general motivation. »

Austin Butler plays Fayed-Routha in the new film Denis Villeneuvewho is the great rival of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as well as Baron Vladimir Harkonen’s nephew and heir (played by Stellan Skarsgård). The latter destroyed the Atreides family in the first opus of the science fiction saga. Elvis Presley appeared in the feature film The Interpreter with no eyebrows, black teeth and a bald head. He declaredevening standard That he enjoyed playing the role: “It was great not having hair. Especially after Elvis, where hair was everything. » He also emphasized the feeling of joy and liberation in not having to interpret for anyone else.

