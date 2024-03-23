Anne Hathaway brings the “granny” clog up to date

Porcelain complexion, long brown hair, full mouth and big brown eyes, she really is Anne Hathaway. Known primarily for her acting talent, the interpreter of Andrea Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” has since established herself as a real fashion icon chosen by stylists. And for good reason! With every appearance, she causes a sensation. On the red carpet, she cultivates a sleek, elegant style with a touch of sexiness, while for her average outing, she favors a casual and comfortable look. If the fashion faux pas was already unknown, recently she has mixed up the fashion world by adopting “granny” clogs. Zoom in on its appearance.

Also read: Anne Hathaway’s 10 wardrobe must-haves

With “granny” shoes on her feet, Anne Hathaway surprised the fashion world

On March 21, Versace’s face was seen on the streets of Atlanta. For this walk, she opted for a comfortable look down to the tips of her toes, for which she opted for “granny” clogs. A pair of camel shoes with a small wedge heel, similar to the slides worn as shoes by our grandmothers. To style them, she opted for a white blouse, of which she chose to roll up the sleeves, and slipped it into high-waisted bootcut jeans. She accessorized the outfit with a pendant necklace and mini gold hoop earrings. In some photos, we also see him wearing a long navy blue down jacket to brave the cold. So, for or against “granny” clogs?

Discover the Box by ELLE No. 3: Favorite spring picks from the ELLE editorial team in a limited edition box; Now to shop from €39 + €325 worth of products!