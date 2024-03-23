Entertainment

Anne Hathaway brings the “granny” clog up to date

Photo of Admin Admin23 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

Posted on March 22, 2024 at 4:23 pm

5


View the gallery

© Agency / Bestimage

In Atlanta, the actress stunned the fashion world by wearing a pair of very badass shoes. Fashion faux pas or next trend?

Porcelain complexion, long brown hair, full mouth and big brown eyes, she really is Anne Hathaway. Known primarily for her acting talent, the interpreter of Andrea Sachs in “The Devil Wears Prada” has since established herself as a real fashion icon chosen by stylists. And for good reason! With every appearance, she causes a sensation. On the red carpet, she cultivates a sleek, elegant style with a touch of sexiness, while for her average outing, she favors a casual and comfortable look. If the fashion faux pas was already unknown, recently she has mixed up the fashion world by adopting “granny” clogs. Zoom in on its appearance.

Also read: Anne Hathaway’s 10 wardrobe must-haves

With “granny” shoes on her feet, Anne Hathaway surprised the fashion world

On March 21, Versace’s face was seen on the streets of Atlanta. For this walk, she opted for a comfortable look down to the tips of her toes, for which she opted for “granny” clogs. A pair of camel shoes with a small wedge heel, similar to the slides worn as shoes by our grandmothers. To style them, she opted for a white blouse, of which she chose to roll up the sleeves, and slipped it into high-waisted bootcut jeans. She accessorized the outfit with a pendant necklace and mini gold hoop earrings. In some photos, we also see him wearing a long navy blue down jacket to brave the cold. So, for or against “granny” clogs?

Discover the Box by ELLE No. 3: Favorite spring picks from the ELLE editorial team in a limited edition box; Now to shop from €39 + €325 worth of products!

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin23 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Kanye West is having trouble filling his theaters

February 21, 2024

Adele’s incredible physical evolution, from her beginnings to today

January 31, 2024

the elderly couple Albert and Charlene of Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi and Nicolas Mathieu Niolovist; Celine Dion does freemiche, Britney Spears does freetout; Tattooed by Marlene Shippa; Madonna’s son released an album by her fiance, Kanye West’s daughter

2 days ago

The iconic Devil Wears Prada trio falls victim to the hottest makeup trend of the moment

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button