Jenna Ortega Says Tim Burton Was ‘Happy’ To Film Beetlejuice 2

The actress talks about her reunion with the Wednesday director.

Beetlejuice, beetlejuice will release on September 4, 2024, and while waiting for the first teaser, Jenna Ortega reveals some details of the filming in the pages of Vanity Fair. The young actress was selected by Tim Burton To play Astrid Dietz, daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder) and granddaughter of Delia (Catherine O’Hara) in this sequel directed by the same filmmaker, 36 years after the release of the first opus. And also worn by Michael Keaton, in the striped costume of an eccentric bio-exorcist.

This new version is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller, the writers of the series Wednesday on which Jenna was previously directed by Burton. But according to the actress, the filmmaker was happier on the set of the film than the Netflix series… However, they already seemed to be having fun there:

“The shoot was a celebration of the fact that everyone was coming back to shoot with real effects, like back in the day, says about her Beetlejuice 2. This is probably the happiest I’ve seen Tim on set. He was clapping while watching the rush, he was screaming with laughter, it was really cool.”

about Digital special effects limited to a strict minimum (which was already promised by Michael Keaton), Jenna Ortega says that the fictional town of Winter River has been recreated. “tough”, which contributed to the team’s collective enthusiasm. On the other hand, she states that the scenes within this set, recreated on the banks of the Connecticut River, had to be put together very quickly, because Warner Bros. Filming was banned during the actors’ strike, which broke out Just before the end of the shot.

“They rebuilt Winter River, it was crazy, she explains. Everyone living in the area was excited. But we had to finish all our scenes in the heart of Winter River before the strike hit, because then they had to destroy that set. I remember this super weird energy on set during the last week of shooting. For most of the cast members, who were returning to Vermont for the event, this sense of urgency was strange while at the same time a moving moment for them. To see this house again, to be all reunited as before and to call each other by the names of their characters…”

Among the new additions to the cast of Beetlejuice, beetlejuiceThere will also be Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux.

