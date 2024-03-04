‘Cosplay is definitely her second calling’: Fans praise Megan Thi Stallion as she cosplays Bruno Bucciarati at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Megan to Stallion attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, along with several well-known celebrities. And it became clear to a wide range of viewers that Megan was no ordinary anime fan. The rapper has taken to the public stage several times cosplaying as certain characters.

This time, she decided to attend the prestigious event as Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo. Along with this, Megan stole the spotlight with her impeccable costume. Here’s what you need to know about how fans are reacting to her appearance.

Megan makes her debut as Bruno Bucciarati at the Crunchyroll Awards

Ahead of the awards, Megan was seen as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, wearing a stylish blue zip-up jacket and white hair, which was blindfolded. At the event itself, she wowed fans with her outfit inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, wearing a tight corset top and white leather dress.

Fans react to Megan’s cosplay

Fans took to social media to express their appreciation for Megan’s dedication to anime, praising her for perfectly embodying the characters she portrays. Some have even dubbed cosplaying a “second calling” for the rapper, highlighting his passion for the art form.

During an interview at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Megan further demonstrated her deep knowledge and love for anime. When asked about her favorite genre, she expressed a fondness for action-packed series, emphasizing her desire for immediate immersion in the story and character development.

In the past too, Megan has revealed herself to be a big fan of anime. Some of her past cosplays include Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and Rabbit Hero: Mirko from the same show.

Finally, Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 not only delighted fans but also cemented her status as a prominent figure in the anime community. Finally, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. So, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.