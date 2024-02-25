Is the PS5 version worth getting your hands on?

After almost four years of the high quality PS4 version, should we go for this revamped and improved version available on PlayStation 5?

Released in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and after a major leak of its main plot, we can say that The Last of Us Part II Life was complicated. A masterpiece among masterpieces, Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards, Naughty Dog’s title has managed to leave a lasting impression on video games.

Do you really have to give up?

Almost four years after its original release, Naughty Dog is back for a remastered edition, in other words improved, which was announced to a lot of criticism. Useless, imaginary additions, new checkouts for early players… We can no longer count the mocking comments on social networks. After a few hours in his company, should we really care about publishing this again? Tech & Company gives you the answer!

The PS5 version offers marginal visual improvements. -Sony

It must be said without delay: The Last of Us Part II Remastered In his original venture, no innovation was involved. The scenario is the same, with a twist. If you are looking to improve your knowledge of franchising, you may be disappointed. Even if it is possible to resume your save from the PS4 edition, and therefore start the game in “New Game+” – you will play exactly the same game, with improvements accumulated during your first epic.

At this stage, and even if we are assured that visual improvements have been made (the famous “remastered”), we must accept that the account is not there. The drawback, most likely, is the original game which was already particularly impressive – and still is – on the PS4. On the PS5, we can benefit from dynamic resolution (oscillating between 1440p and 2160p/4K) and a mode that targets 60 FPS or even higher in certain situations, especially with VRR. You can also play in 4K and a stable 30 FPS, although it would be a shame not to take advantage of the fluidity of the first mode.

A fun new mode

The whole point of The Last of Us Part II Remastered Yet beyond its core venture lies its excess. The most important is the “No Return” mode, which has an adventure that puts us in the shoes of different characters from this sequel, with its own bonuses and penalties. We progress zone by zone, with randomly generated situations, just like enemies, from waves of monsters or humans constantly attacking you, and challenges where you have to survive. until the end of the countdown. At the end of these multiple possible paths, the final test.

Each time you complete an area (or die), you are returned to a small base where it is possible to spend the items you have accumulated to upgrade weapons or purchase upgrades. “Horde” and “Rogue-lite” modes in fun video jargon, which are the most classic, but with the gameplay of a Naughty Dog game. In itself, it’s a good idea, it works for a few hours, and there are challenges to complete to unlock characters or skins – which can also be used in the main adventure.

Predictable bonus

Apart from this, the game has a gratuitous bonus but not without interest either. In addition to the presence of comments, there are also “lost levels”, three in number, and which allow you to play sequences that were deleted from the original game, and remain in their original state when they were not preserved. There are no audio dialogues, the animations are not finished at all, the textures are not pushed to the maximum, but the whole thing is made up of comments from the developer that allow the order to be better placed in the story, and the reasons for the pressure Naughty Dog to part with it.

Does it bring anything? To be honest, no. The final level is consistent with the warning in the menu showing the pre-alpha, we won’t spend a particularly long time in these levels that aren’t really levels, as most of them are very short. Also note the appearance of a mode that allows you to play the guitar or banjo if you’re an artist.

On PS5, you can enjoy 60 FPS. -Sony

Offered for 10 euros for owners of the game on PS4 and 50 euros on PS5 – or 80 euros in a physical edition with goodies, The Last of Us Part II Remastered Not what can be described as an essential reissue. But for ten euros, No Return Mode brings a vision that’s both more strategic and more stressful to the game. It will all depend on your desire to unlock everything to increase longevity, as we cannot advise you about the deleted levels to your satisfaction. .

On the other hand, if you’ve never played the game, this remastered edition is finally the definitive version that still stands today and is, rightly, considered one of the masterpieces of its generation.