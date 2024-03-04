A preview of upcoming prestige and fantasy skins and new fantasy themes

Riot Games reveals some upcoming prestige skins, rotation of the fantasy store for upcoming cycles, and a new theme for skins that can be purchased with fantasy essence.

Prestige and fantasy skins are coming soon

Crystalis Indomitus, a new fantasy theme

As part of the shared alternate universe of “Magicae Prismatica”, Crystalis Indomitus explores the warped half of Crystalis: the wild north of civilization. There, creatures do not handle crystals. They are manipulated by the latter by making full use of their powers, struggling to retain the memory of their past lives. Their only desire: to spread their crystalline corruption. An entire civilization (various groups of Crystallis) fear their approach and prepare for war looming on the horizon.

Champions:

Kha’Zix (March)

Xerath (June)

Nautilus (August)

Next prestige skins

Riot Games touched on some upcoming prestige skins in an early season video, but just wanted to give a quick recap of what to expect. They may have accidentally (or not) said a lot about “next trimester skins” and kind of mixed things. So Evelynn and Kayle seem familiar to you because they’ve told you about them before, but Yuumi and Leona are new.

Here are the upcoming expected prestige skins:

Evelyn – Event Tokens

Kyle – Event Tokens

( New! ) Yuumi – Event Tokens

Imaginary shop rotation

Fantasy Shop rotation is back, as Riot Games didn’t forget about it last time, in the beginning of the season video. They are happy with the speed at which they can browse the catalog, now providing 4 prestige skins per rotation. So they want to continue this momentum.

14.6

Prestige Psychowarrior Azriel – 150 EF

Prestige of Warwick elected winter – 125 EF

Volibear Dragon of Duality Prestige – 150 EF

Nami Astro-Groove Prestige – 150 EF

Cho’Gath of the Dark Pulsar – 100 EF

Renekton Hextech – 100 EF

Kha’Zix Crystalis Indomitus – 100 EF

14.8

Prestige Porcelain Lysandra – 125 EF

Miss Fortune Witch Reputation – 200 EF

Project: Silas Prestige – 150 EF

Zayra of Prestige Assembly – 150 EF

Cho’Gath of the Dark Pulsar – 100 EF

Renekton Hextech – 100 EF

Kha’Zix Crystalis Indomitus – 100 EF

14.10

Caitlyn Arcade Reputation – 200 EF

Kayn Nightbringer Prestige – 150 EF

Prestige Doggy Fee – 200 EF

Celestial Pantheon Prestige – 150 EF

Cho’Gath of the Dark Pulsar – 100 EF

Renekton Hextech – 100 EF

Kha’Zix Crystalis Indomitus – 100 EF

