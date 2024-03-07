The Last of Us Season 2 Cast Grows, Major Characters from TLOU Part 2 Appear

Four additional faces have been added to the well-stocked cast of Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO.

The long-awaited second season of The Last of Us, the HBO event series, is set to premiere in early 2024. Filming began last January and the first set photos have been leaked on social networks, most notably Greenplace Market, a large abandoned grocery store that makes a brief appearance in The Last of Us: Part 2 during a patrol led by Eli and Deanna’s characters. .

Since the beginning of the year, we know a little more about the casting; In particular the role of Abby Anderson, whose revelation was the subject of multiple debates, has finally been confirmed: That would be Caitlin Dever, the young incarnation of Rosalyn and No One Will Save You. The actress also lent her voice to Casey Drake in the 4th episode of Uncharted. Also, Jesse will be played by actor Young Mazzino, recently seen in the hit series Beef, along with Ellie’s partner, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. We also know that Deanna, Ellie’s love interest, will be played by Isabella Moner, who you may know as Dora the Explorer. Catherine O’Hara, last seen in Mom, I Missed the Plane and Shit’s Creek, plays a secret role we can’t wait to find out. As of this week, no fewer than four additional roles have been announced.

4 additional actors to the cast of The Last of Us

Danny Ramirez, most recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, will play Manny“A loyal soldier whose bright gaze hides the pain of old wounds and the fear of missing his friends when they need him most.” How to Blow Up a Pipeline actress Ariella Bear will play Melyoung doctor”whose commitment to saving lives is called into question by the realities of war” Tati Gabrielle, seen in U on Netflix, will camp “A military nurse who struggles to accept the sins of her pastFinally Spencer Lord, who teenagers know mainly for her role in Riverdale, Owen will play“A gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.“. A good part of the cast has now been revealed, we are now waiting for a more specific release window.