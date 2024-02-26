Custom maps and monetization rumors for LEGO Fortnite

The next big one LEGO



buy from





buy from



buy from



buy from



off

The Fortnite update includes the ability to create and monetize custom maps using the game’s Unreal Engine editor.

Trusted Fortnite News Accounts Sheena B.R And Hypex Ensure collaboration between LEGO



buy from





buy from



buy from



buy from



off

Fortnite and the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), codenamed “Atom,” are in the works, and will allow players to create their own worlds from existing or custom LEGO sets. UEFN is a modified version of the Unreal Engine game development tool designed specifically for creating custom Fortnite maps.

HYPEX reports that players will be able to use their LEGO Fortnite skins in the new mode, and that the first pieces to build with will include “buttons, pins, and tubes.” If that sounds like LEGO Technic terms to you, they should: The same source claims that the new LEGO x UEFN update will introduce new LEGO sets and themes to Fortnite, including Technics, Double







off and CCBS (the build system behind BIONICLE).

The list also includes deep dives into the LEGO back catalog like Znap, Clikits, Scala, Primo and Quatro – all LEGO relics at this point, but apparently on the verge of a revival for LEGO Fortnite. user GMatrixGames However that suggests that “Atom” is just a plugin for UEFN’s LEGO import and that it also contains data for objects used in other Unreal Engine games – so not all of them. New set And the themes are inevitably moving towards LEGO Fortnite.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this latest report is that the new custom cards will apparently be monetizable. ShinaBR tweeted that users will need to “review the terms and conditions and understand the earning rules” to publish LEGO Fortnite Island, suggesting that money is to be earned by creating and sharing original maps. However, how this will work remains to be seen.

LEGO Fortnite’s latest update dropped last week, bringing fishing to the survival crafting game. But for users who want more content than just basic gameplay additions, user-created maps can go a long way in giving a game mode more life.

As far as the LEGO Group is concerned, it will need to stay relevant until at least October, when the first wave of LEGO Fortnite sets will hit shelves. Click here to download more.

Support that work Brick fanatic Made by buying your LEGO with us Affiliate links.