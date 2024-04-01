G2 Esports MAD Lions Advance to Second Round of LEC Spring Split Playoffs After Victory Against KOI

Day two of the LEC Spring Split 2023 playoffs continued with a Bo3 between MAD Lions KOI and G2 Esports. At the end of a very intense and hard-fought match, Caps and his team managed to get the better of the Spanish players with a 2-0 win, thus securing their place in the next round of the competition.

G2 Esports got hacked a bit

The 2024 LEC Winter Split Playoffs continue this Sunday with Round 1 of the upper bracket taking place on March 31, offering the last matchup of the day. After a colorful first match between Team Heretics and Team BDS, the day continued with the second main match: MAD Lions against KOI G2 Esports. The winner of this Bo3 will advance to Round 2 of the playoffs to face Fnatic, while the loser will be sent to the Losers’ Bracket, where they will meet SK Gaming. This matchup promises to be a pivotal moment for both teams, as each looks to prove their worth and extend their run in the LEC Spring Split playoffs.

G2 Esports, who finished third in the regular season with a record of 6 wins from 9 matches, made a remarkable entry into the tournament with an impressive four-game winning streak. His aggressive style of play has shown the ability to destabilize even the most experienced teams, although this strategy has not always been successful. However, the Winter Split winners struggled towards the end of the season, suffering two defeats in three weeks that ended their first place ambitions. For its part, MAD Lions KOI endured a difficult season, failing to match the performance of the Winter Split, finishing 7th with four wins from nine. With a disappointing streak of four straight losses between weeks one and two, the team showed that it had gone through a particularly dark period. Despite its favorite position, G2 should be wary of the MAD Lions KOI who seem to have woken up late in the season with a slight change in their play style.

Game 1

The first round started with considerable intensity, with G2 quickly taking the lead thanks to aggressive play led by Caps. However, this boldness was quickly punished by the MAD Lions, who took advantage of G2’s greed by recovering three valuable kills. In the 10th minute, despite this turn, the two teams were level in terms of gold, with each side gaining one dragon. The match turned into a nail-biting duel, with both teams exchanging blows in a series of clashes that saw losses on both sides. Around the quarter hour mark, G2 managed to open up a slight gap of around 1k gold.

After passing the 20 minute mark, the finances remained tight between the two teams, as G2 managed to take down all the early turrets, putting pressure on the MAD Lions. However, a decisive turning point came at the 22nd minute during the decisive team fight at Dragon, where G2 dominated the MAD Lions with four devastating kills before capturing Nashor in the process. Armed with the Baron buff, G2 methodically launched an assault on the MAD Lions base, demolishing two interceptors in the first wave. Undeterred, G2 organized another attack, destroying the last defenses of the MAD Lions and sealing their victory in this first round with authority.

Game 2

The 2nd round got off to a flying start, with a comparable intensity to the first game. MAD Lions quickly scored first blood, thus confirming their intention to tie the series. However, G2 quickly responded with a great hit on the topplane, recording their first two kills. Under intense pressure in the botlane, G2 chose to focus their efforts on the topplane, thus balancing the game. At 10 minutes, capturing a dragon led to a slight advantage for G2, with the situation completely balanced in terms of gold. . The lane phase was marked by clear intensity, with MAD Lions slowly moving up the map to take advantage with a 1k gold lead after a quarter of an hour.

In the 21st minute, MAD Lions increased their lead by securing Nashor using Baron Buff to surround G2’s base. Despite the pressure, G2 managed to mount an effective counterattack, slowing the advance of the MAD Lions. Both teams were engaged in a tactical ballet, punishing their opponent’s every mistake. It was against this background that G2 had a chance, winning a decisive battle that opened their way to Nashor. Now almost tied in terms of gold, G2 seemed to be taking control of the game, playing with guts and precision. Sudden acceleration from G2 disrupts the dynamic of the game, allowing them to break through the MAD Lions’ defense. After a stunning turnaround, G2 managed to infiltrate the MAD Lions base, destroy the Nexus and win the game. This impressive comeback showcases G2’s resilience and determination, proving that the team isn’t the reigning champion for nothing.

After an intense series, G2 Esports showcased its strength and resilience with a 2-0 win over MAD Lions KOI. The second round particularly highlighted the tenacity of G2, who managed a stunning comeback to seal the victory, despite a very unfavorable position in the middle game. MAD Lions KOI showed considerable combat throughout the series, putting G2 under pressure, especially in the second game. However, despite the determination, they failed to capitalize on their early advantages, facing G2’s strength and strategy. With this victory, G2 moves on to face Fnatic in an esports tournament that promises to be an electrifying showdown. On the other hand, MAD Lions KOI are redirected to the Losers Bracket where they will face GiantX in a match that will decide for survival.

LEC Spring Split Playoff Schedule

Saturday 30 March

finish Team spirit SK Gaming playoffs

finish obsessed GIANTX playoffs

31 March Sunday

finish Team heretics BDS playoffs

finish G2 Esports MAD Lions KOI playoffs

Monday 1 April

finish obsessed G2 Esports playoffs

finish Team spirit BDS playoffs

2 April Tuesday

At 8:00 p.m. GIANTX MAD Lions KOI playoffs

5:00 p.m SK Gaming Team heretics playoffs

Saturday 6 April



5:00 p.m : Lower round 2-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Lower round 2-2

7 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : upper extremity

Monday 8 April



5:00 p.m : Lower semi-final

13 April Saturday



5:00 p.m : Lower Final

14 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : final division

Playoff tree

upper bracket



The losers bracket



The grand finale

