How to limit weight gain during menopause?

Hormonal changes associated with menopause can lead to weight gain. However, if it is too high, it can prove to be a health hazard. Nutritionist Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache offers the key to avoiding it.

During menopause, a woman’s weight increases by an average of 3 to 7 kg. This phenomenon is natural but not without health risks. “Weight gain reduces physical activity, changes sleep quality, affects cardiovascular health, or even affects bone and joint health (weakening hips, knees, or ankles), Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache, nutritionist lists the doctor. Not forgetting visceral fat, which, in excess, increases the risk of developing metabolic diseases such as diabetes.” Some advice can help limit it. details.

Reduce calories

Weight gain is explained by a decrease in what we call basal metabolism during menopause, when the ovaries stop functioning. At rest, the body expends less energy than before and burns fewer calories, which promotes fat storage. “Our weight is governed by energy balance, that is, by the balance between our energy intake and expenditure,” Mata explains. ©Dr. Logically, therefore, if we burn fewer calories at rest and our food intake remains the same, we gain weight. »

Hence the importance of reviewing some of your eating habits. “Thus, you can reduce your usual portions by 25 to 30%, take time to chew, eat sitting down, eat for 25 to 30 minutes, and pay attention to your satiety cues,” nutritionist Dr. says

As for the content of the plate: we take care to limit the consumption of very sweet and very fatty foods, 2 to 3 times a day of fruits, 3 to 4 times of vegetables, white meat or poultry at each meal. a week, and fish 3 to 4 times a week (including fatty fish, 2 times). Experts recommend 30 to 40 grams of low-fat cheese (such as fresh goat cheese, feta, mozzarella or ricotta) per day, combined with a yogurt or two. As for slow sugars (rice, pasta, bread, beans, etc.), we consume them in reasonable portions, avoiding sugary snacks during the day.

Delicious breakfast

Adopting a healthy and varied diet starts with the first meal of the day. The expert says, “The best thing to do is to have a salty breakfast. The sweetened version involves an insulin spike and hypoglycemia. Then the blood sugar level suddenly increases and then suddenly decreases. We will have cravings throughout the day which will encourage cravings for sweet products.”

In practice, we choose a cereal product: sugar-free muesli, oatmeal or wholemeal bread. Then vegetarian food is added. Muesli, for example, can be enhanced with pieces of fruit and vegetable milk. On bread, you can spread fresh cheese and then add avocado, hummus or an egg (without exceeding the total amount of 4-5 eggs per week).

The rest of the day, we follow the adage “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper,” while allowing ourselves a mid-afternoon snack. For example, you can eat about 20 grams of oilseeds (unsalted or unsweetened almonds or pistachios) along with fruit. In the evening, a low-fat protein, some vegetables, a slice of low-fat cheese and a fruit will constitute a complete and light meal.

Monitor your alcohol intake

When we’re trying to reduce our calorie intake, it’s impossible not to pay attention to what we put in our drinks. “Alcohol contains significant calories,” the nutritionist underlines. For comparison, one gram of alcohol corresponds to 7 calories; One gram of fat corresponds to 9 calories. Some cocktails also contain high amounts of sugar.”

Increase your physical activity

The play of hormones changes the appearance of the body. Estrogens are responsible for the so-called “gynoid” distribution of body fat, located in the thighs and buttocks. However, at menopause, the ovaries stop producing them and progesterone. Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache continues, “We’re left with only androgens, then fat is distributed in an “android” way. For men, fat is now stored in the trunk and arms, and we observe, for example, a thickening of the waist and chest.

Estrogens are in fact responsible for the distribution of fat in the body, the so-called “genoid” distribution.

To limit this collection, more physical activity is required. “Thus we increase energy expenditure, this rebalances the total energy balance and prevents us from gaining excess weight,” comments the expert. Therefore, it is important to practice sports regularly and increase movement opportunities on a daily basis to reduce the sedentary lifestyle as much as possible. This habit will be beneficial at all levels: sports are a great way to control mood swings and stress, especially present during menopause. “Hormones secreted during physical exertion (endorphins, dopamine, adrenaline, etc.), reduce our stress levels and prevent us from eating urges associated with… “negative emotions,” adds Corinne Chicheportiche-Ayache.

Take care of your sleep

Certain symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, can change the quality of sleep, causing night awakenings or insomnia. “Until significant fatigue promotes weight gain,” warns the doctor, “we will tend to play less and gravitate toward foods that provide energy, more often fatty and sugary products.” So it is important to consult your doctor. Occurrence of sleep problems.