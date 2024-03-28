“Flesh-eating” bacteria worry Japan and spread to Europe

517 cases were reported between 1er January and March 17, report Japan Times. Japan is concerned about an explosion in cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome after 941 cases were reported throughout 2023, a record year. In the same year, SCTS caused 30% of the deaths of infected individuals, i.e. “ Extremely high death rate “, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Cause: Streptococcus a

SCTS is usually caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) or Streptococcus pyogenes, a bacteria that is transmitted only from person to person. It is responsible for 80% of mild infections such as angina and impetigo. However, although more rarely, it is also responsible for very serious and often fatal invasive infections. We can cite as an example fasciitis, or necrotizing dermohypodermatitis, which completely destroys soft tissues, hence its nickname “flesh-eating bacteria”. There is also streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (SSTS) – a cause of multiple organ failure – meningitis, endocarditis and even sepsis.

Aggressive infections that are often fatal

” With high epidemic potential, S. Pyogenes are transmitted through the air or by direct contact to people around patients. », notes Public Health France. According to Japan TimesTransmission may also occur through Injuries, especially on the hands. Japanese authorities urge the population to seek medical advice quickly in case of pain, swelling or swelling of the extremities feverfever.

Treatment depends on takingAntibioticsAntibiotics ; However, the Pasteur Institute suggests an increase in resistance S. pyogenes For many families of antibiotics. According to statistics from Public Health France, invasive infections are the cause S. pyogenes 50% of cases are fatal MeningitisMeningitis40% of cases of SCTS and 20 to 45% of cases of necrotizing dermohypodermatitis.

Cases rise in Europe

In 2021, the Pasteur Institute published A real increase in invasive infections StreptococcusStreptococcus In industrialized countries and especially in Europe A. In France, this invasive infection has been increasing since 2000, the rateeffecteffect increased from 1.2 to 3.3 per 100,000 inhabitants According to WHO data, especially in 2022, an increase in the number of cases of invasive group A streptococcal infection in children under 10 years of age was reported in several European countries, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Sweden.