A doctor was suspended after prescribing simple dolipren to a patient in a vital emergency

A patient filed a complaint against the emergency room in Pontois (Val-d’Oise) on December 20, 2023. When he was suffering from bilateral pulmonary embolism, the doctor told him to go home and prescribed Dolipren. , reports Parisian. After this diagnostic error, the fifty-year-old was hospitalized for several weeks.

A seven-hour wait in the emergency room

The man presented to the emergency room in September 2023 because he could no longer walk. He complained of leg swelling and stiff calves. There, he waited for about seven hours before being picked up.

He was diagnosed with sciatica.

The next afternoon, while he was admitted to the hospital, he felt unwell. “My throat tightened. I felt it closing.”It gives confidence before adding: “I heard my blood pressure is 8. They tore off my T-shirt, gave me an injection”. Subsequently, the patient was seen by a doctor who diagnosed him with sciatica and asked him to return home.

But when he woke up the next morning, the patient noticed that his legs had turned blue. He decided to go to the Argenteuil emergency room. He was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism and was in alarming health condition. After a long hospitalization, he managed to return home.

Not registered with medical profession

The fifty-year-old decided to file a complaint for “exposure to risk of death or dismemberment through intentional breach of duty of discretion.” Following this, a meeting was held at Pontois Hospital. The president of the medical commission told the patient that the practitioner targeted by the complaint had been suspended.

“He also told me that this was the third time he had had a problem with it.”, he continues. The doctor of foreign origin was not enrolled in the medical order as his diploma was being validated.

The establishment’s management announced that disciplinary action had been taken on January 19. Compensation is in progress.

