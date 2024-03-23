PHOTOS Seduction 2024: Nolwen LeRoy takes on Patrick Bruel and Bilal Hassani in glittering Gucci dress

France 2 is broadcasting an evening event this Saturday 23 March from 9:10pm to 11:25pm, titled 30 years of seduction. To celebrate this anniversary edition, which started on Friday and will end tomorrow, a big show was organized, with the main theme line being Renaud. She was accompanied by a symphony orchestra, and surrounded by an audience of performers including Nolwen Leroy in a glittering Gucci dress.

Marin’s mother distinguished herself on the stage, such as Michel Bernier, Hélène Segara, Christophe Willem, Olivia Ruiz, Anne Silla, Bilal Hassani, Patrick Bruel, Bianca Costa, Patrick Hernandez, the group of 10 commandments, Rafael, Ali, Shell, Ali, Shell. Lolita Banana, Eddy De Pratto, Camille Lelouch, Hervé, Pomme, Grand Corps Malad, Kimbrose and Nage.

Jean-Paul Gaultier, Christophe DeChavanne, Muriel Robin and Daphne Bourque were the narrators of this great evening. Together, they return to the battle of pop culture, which has helped move the line over the past thirty years.