PHOTOS Seduction 2024: Nolwen LeRoy takes on Patrick Bruel and Bilal Hassani in glittering Gucci dress
“The 30th anniversary of Seduction”, awaits you this Saturday evening, on France 2, from 9:10 pm. A big event attended by many celebrities including Nolwen Leroy.
France 2 is broadcasting an evening event this Saturday 23 March from 9:10pm to 11:25pm, titled 30 years of seduction. To celebrate this anniversary edition, which started on Friday and will end tomorrow, a big show was organized, with the main theme line being Renaud. She was accompanied by a symphony orchestra, and surrounded by an audience of performers including Nolwen Leroy in a glittering Gucci dress.
Marin’s mother distinguished herself on the stage, such as Michel Bernier, Hélène Segara, Christophe Willem, Olivia Ruiz, Anne Silla, Bilal Hassani, Patrick Bruel, Bianca Costa, Patrick Hernandez, the group of 10 commandments, Rafael, Ali, Shell, Ali, Shell. Lolita Banana, Eddy De Pratto, Camille Lelouch, Hervé, Pomme, Grand Corps Malad, Kimbrose and Nage.
Jean-Paul Gaultier, Christophe DeChavanne, Muriel Robin and Daphne Bourque were the narrators of this great evening. Together, they return to the battle of pop culture, which has helped move the line over the past thirty years.
The fight against HIV continues
“For thirty years we have not stopped fighting. Many generations have come together to fight HIV. Thirty years after the first seduction, we must honor these efforts and continue the fight. We can’t stop now. As long as there is HIV/AIDS, the fight will not stop.“, we can read on the Sidaction website. To donate, click here.
So this war is not over. “Because 630,000 people worldwide die of AIDS-related illnesses and one in four people do not have access to treatment.Research must still continue, toward vaccines and toward treatments that allow definitive control of the virus.“So like this great and beautiful evening, it’s important to keep the momentum going.
