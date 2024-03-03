After being declared dead for 20 minutes he comes back to life, and remembers everything

An extraordinary encounter between death and the divine. This man describes his experiences in the afterlife…

At least once in your life, you must have wondered about the sensations of death. What the body experiences before, during and after death is still largely a mystery. One of the few general principles is that when the body dies, A person’s spirit or soul separates from the body and continues to live in the afterlife.

Naturally, it is rare to find someone who has survived a near-death experience and lives to substantiate these claims. however, This man may just be the exception to the rule.

Although it happened nearly 40 years ago, Scott Drummond still can’t believe it. Now around sixty, Scott had an experience that no one usually talks about. At the age of 28 at the time, he was hospitalized after breaking his toe in a skiing accident. He had to undergo a routine operation, nothing out of the ordinary. However, quite the opposite happened.

During the operation, he suddenly heard the nurse shouting.I killed him” Scott said he saw every stitch sewn into his skin during the surgery. According to the mirrorHe said

I felt something move up my arm and through my heart, and in the next moment, I was above my body and watched the operation.

Scott stated in an interview that he could feel the presence of another being with him, which he believed to be God. He is then said to have been slowly transported to a field of flowers, an unusual coincidence ever since. Scott says he loved gardening. Until then, he could still sense the presence of another being, but as he admired the scenery, the presence disappeared.

He surprisingly mentioned that, He could see everything he had done in his life, and whether for better or worse, he felt he was being “judged.” However, this all came to an abrupt halt when a mysterious presence told him:

Your time has not yet come. You still have other things to do

Scott’s spirit reluctantly returned to his human body after a 20 minute absence. It’s not something you see in everyday life. Experiences like these remind us that we should not take life for granted.

This article was translated from Oh!MyMag UK.

