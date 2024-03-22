How to get abs like Austin Butler and Callum Turner in Masters of the Air

Few people are more skilled at training new recruits than personal trainer and former Marine Captain Dale Dye. for masters of air, Producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg knew they could accomplish this mission, as they did. Brothers in arms. His training course was so successful that he was called back to mentor a new generation of actors including Rami Malek and Jon Bernthal. Hell of the Pacific In 2010. Today, Hanks and Spielberg are back with the third part of the best feature film project on war. in Masters of the Air, Callum Turner, Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan take flight. How did Captain Dye rule them so much?

In addition to his television work, Del Dye has served as a military technical consultant for films platoon. He explains that he does not take the typical approach of a sea sports instructor: “I don’t shout and insult them, but I am very strict and as soon as they start harassing me, I call them to order.”, he said. . Before adding: “My second in command and my first sergeant monitor them constantly. I should tighten up. They don’t want this white haired guy to get his hands on them. Some try to hide behind others, head down, but I see them! Rumors are doing the rounds well before the shooting of the film. ‘Hey, you ever worked with this Del Die guy?’ ‘Yes, it is terrible.’ Artists know what to expect.

© Robert Wiglasky

Two weeks of training

Del Dye spent just under two weeks with the recruits outside of London. It’s a little less than that Brothers in armsAnd a little more than for Pacific Hell. Training sessions took place around costume fitting, rehearsals and other filming commitments. But Del Dye was determined to get the full 12 hours out of the cast, splitting the time between physical training, mandatory drills and class sessions, where they learned everything from 1940s mentality to how to tie a tie. “The sessions can be a bit dry,” admits Del Die. “But we’ve all been there. You shouldn’t lean over. If you want to ask a question, stand up, get in position and ask your question! They get used to it very quickly. They learn to think, ‘Ah, yes, boss. I have to do it to please’, it quickly gets under their skin.

Adaptation work

The first goal of Dale Dye’s training was to make the actors look like B17 crew members, which involved helping them navigate the confined space of the plane where they were going to film for several hours straight. It was especially important that they have the strength to climb out of the aircraft, a maneuver they practiced on two models. “During World War II, they spent 8 or 9 hours over Nazi-occupied France,” Koch explains. He learned soldiering before becoming an aviator, so we focused on making him look good in uniform, improving his presence and posture.”

Which naturally involves physical training: “I start by asking myself If I could really shape these men“, says Dye. “Like any military force, you have a nice mix of introverts and extroverts. I’m not sure why, but the British actors (Calum Turner and Raf Law) seemed more introverted than the Americans (Austin Butler). ) We had to accept that and go with it. It wasn’t about making them look good shirtless, but we wanted them to have some physical dexterity so they could get on and off the plane and maneuver in the tight spaces inside the fuselage. an aircraft. To do this, we had to do two things: make them soft and make them flexible.”