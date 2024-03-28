Magnetic, Anne Hathaway revives this vintage hairstyle
Published on March 28, 2024 at 12:19 pm
On the cover of “Vanity Fair” in April, Anne Hathaway brings a forgotten hairstyle up to date. Pictures.
Boy cut, mullet, long bob… Anne Hathaway never ceases to amaze us with her frequent hair changes. If she appeared at the premiere of the film “The Idea of You” in Texas on March 16, 2024 with a very French-style hairstyle, she is a completely different person – much less sensible and more sultry – we see on the cover of the latest “Vanity Fair” Looking at Photos that she shared on her Instagram account with a very clear caption: “I am a Scorpio…”, in other words “I am a scorpion”. Spicy and magnetic then? This is experienced in all its beauty. A smoky eye and dark lipstick – significantly flirting with a chic version of witch makeup – with her sophisticated hairstyle designed by the expert hand of Orlando Pitta. A modern pixie cut? At first glance, looking at the front page, one might believe that this is because the length seems shorter on the sides. And yet it’s actually a banana bun, topped with a giant puff, as we see in another photo taken by photographer Norman Jean Roy.
Banana bun, back?
The banana bun has been gone for a long time. So sophisticated, so classic, so vintage… there were so many adjectives that made it decline over the seasons until it faded into oblivion. Here, in an ultra-modern version (with strong makeup by Gucci Westman), it comes back to life and gives the wearer a femme fatale air. A hairstyle that we’d happily wear to our Saturday evenings but which remains, we admit, ultra-technical to achieve.