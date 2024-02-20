Adele explains the origin of the famous meme in which she pouts

screenshot screenshot Adele’s video during an NBA game became a meme.

It’s time to focus on Adele, folks. A video of the singer filming himself making a funny face during the NBA All Stars match in 2022 went viral on social networks. This Saturday, February 17, during a concert in Las Vegas, the interpreter of hi The silence was broken by returning to this moment that had become a cult.

“Remember that viral meme where I think I don’t care? I would like to refer to this situation,” the winner of sixteen Grammy Awards told her fans before continuing. “People with cameras came and asked me twice: ‘Do you mind if we film you?’ » Despite her clear refusal, they went ahead of her wishes by filming her without her knowledge, thus causing her to become enraged.

“I ignored them, I looked everywhere but the camera, because I was drying up… My face is also very memorable”She added with a touch of self-deprecation that drew laughter from those in the room.

A video that has created controversy

This iconic sequence has recorded millions of views on TikTok and is widely used as a joke on the social network about someone or someone pretending to ignore someone.

However, following the airing of this video, Adele was accused of using injections to get her lips blooming. A rumor that the singer formally denied during the concert. “I have naturally big lips… I don’t use these types of products. »

She also added that despite her profession and fame, she has not enjoyed fame. “I know this sounds weird, but I really don’t like being famous.”, she admitted. Now informed, the public knows it’s better not to disturb Adele against her will at the risk of giving birth to a new meme.

