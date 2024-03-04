Drake closes his concert and makes an incredible promise to a fan!

During a concert with J.Cole in the United States, Drake made a surprise promise to a fan in the front row. What is it about?

On Saturday March 2, 2024, Drake performed in concert in Missouri. Very intrigued by the fan’s sign, the artist stopped his performance and made him an incredible promise. MCE tells you everything from A to Z!

Drake does not hesitate to donate his wealth

The Canadian singer knows how to freak out the internet. When it is not for disputes, such as when it Took away his song With Rihanna in full concert, It is for his huge donations to struggling fans.

Indeed, Drake is known for his generosity towards his fan base. In the clip God’s plan For example, he distributes huge amounts of money to his fans.

He also gave $100,000 to a young basketball player still in high school. Total, Drake donation 1 million dollars In the clip!

Recently, the rapper also distributed $100,000 to a woman beat her cancer.

This is not the first time that the star has done something like this. Drake previously donated $100,000 BailAn American collective that supports bail for African-American prisoners.

After winning the lottery, Drake also offered $1 million in Bitcoin At a school opened by LeBron James in Ohio. Pretty cool, right?

On Instagram, the singer said: ” Whenever I get lucky like this, I always tell myself that it is good karma and I have to transfer it. » Too classy for him!

Currently on tour, Drake was stopped by a fan last weekend. in reply, The singer made her a beautiful promise. MCE tells you more!

Drake Jus accidentally paying off people’s houses in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/QDiclHj3Ef — RΛMΘN (@ramonlmunoz) March 3, 2024

The Canadian singer promises fans a surprise

Recently on tour With J. Cole, Drake continues dates in the United States. During his concerts, the star does not hesitate to please his fans. As he did last Saturday!

Indeed, on March 2, 2024, the star performed at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. While the party was in full swing, Drake stopped his concert To read the sign of a fan in the front row.

In fact, the latter It was a very special request To do it. Drake reads aloud: ” Pay for my mother’s house – rest in peace. »

Then the fan confirmed to the artist that his mother had passed away. He also made such an explanation The house was valued at $160,000.

Slightly disturbed by the amount, Drake still wasn’t going to let it stop him. indeed, He assured the fan that he was going to pay for the house.

The rapper told him: ” You know, I’ll pay off your mom’s house for you. I will pay from my pocket. It will come from me. »

Then, referring to the fan’s mother, he concluded: ” Rest in peace Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. » before resuming his concerts. A gesture welcomed by her fans, which has also taken the web by storm!

More of a “mama’s boy” type, the Canadian singer would have been very impressed with this kind of story. That is why he did not hesitate to fulfill the wishes of these fans.

Drake is expected to perform a concert in France this year in 2024. So, you know what you have to do: get your cues!