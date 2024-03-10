Shawn Mendes goes shirtless in the snow in new sledding video: ‘Average Canadian activity’

Shawn Mendes hanging out in the Canadian snow. (Photo by John Kopaloff/Getty Images for David Yurman)

Musician Shawn Mendes is embracing his Canadian roots.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram over the weekend to share clips of himself doing what fans called an “average Canadian activity” — sledding in the snow, shirtless.

Mendes, 25, started the carousel with a video, filming himself running towards a house in the snow, wearing nothing but a pair of shorts. He then recorded himself sitting on a sled and being pushed down a hill by a friend.

“You can take the boy out of Canada,” he quipped in the caption.

Another photo from Carousel shows a cozy moment with him playing guitar by the fire and his other friends getting ready for snowshoeing.

Fans praised the candid moments, while some joked they were “horrified” by the chills coming through their screens.

“But can I take the boy on a date,” the official MTV account commented in response to Mendes’ caption.

One person wrote, “The Floridian in me freaks out over this,” while another added, “How is it possible for me to get a cold looking at this?”

“Now why are you shirtless in the snow… do you need hypothermia or something?” a fan questioned.

“My mom thinks what I do before I get the flu,” jokes one.

Many pointed out how happy the singer looked in the posts. “I’m so glad to see you getting well,” someone said. Another wrote, “This is everything to me that you don’t realize.”

Some also noted how Mendes showed composure, with one saying: “The part where he filmed his abs… he knows what he’s doing.”

Mendes, of Pickering Ont., walked out of the star-studded 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

He recently opened up about dealing with “extreme anxiety” and “fear” through heartfelt solos with his harmonium. He also shared his goals for the new year.

“If I sit down with my harmonium and allow myself to sing whatever comes out with complete confidence it often eases the pain…,” Mendes captioned the reel.

It was very difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection… I realized that the only moments of joy and excitement were the “right” notes because of the “wrong” notes. The only reason I sing in key is because I’ve learned to listen,” he shared.

“The biggest lesson this year for me is to accept and welcome life’s lows…there’s no need to constantly change or improve something to feel high again, because I know if I’m really down and when I’m down. listening. , always hearing something.”

